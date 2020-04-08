Linn County adds new COVID-19 case, Benton caseload stays steady

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Linn County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total to 46 positive cases. Benton County's total remained at 21.

The Oregon Healthy Authority announced 58 new cases on Wednesday and five new deaths bringing the state's total number of deaths from the virus to 38.

According to the state, one person in Benton and two in Linn County have died due to illness, but those figures do not include a third individual at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon. The facility announced on its Facebook page over the weekend that another individual had passed away, bringing Linn County's total number of deaths to three.

Statewide, 24,564 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus with 1,239 people testing positive. As of Wednesday, there were 61 individuals with a confirmed case in ICU and 58 placed on a ventilator.

