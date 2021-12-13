 Skip to main content
Linn County adds 4 new COVID-19 deaths

vaccine-booster-14

Safeway pharmacist Ashley McGee fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination at a vaccination booster shot clinic. More than 3,500 third doses and boosters were recorded during the weekend in Oregon.

 Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Four Linn County residents have been added to the state’s death toll for COVID-19.

The four fatalities were announced Monday in the weekend report by the Oregon Health Authority.

COVID-19 , Infections Surge As, Holiday Season Approaches. 'The Hill' reports cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the United States. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows 29 states are currently experiencing an uptick in confirmed cases. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows 29 states are currently experiencing an uptick in confirmed cases. A report from 'USA Today' claims increased caseloads have been driven by northern states with high vaccination rates. A report from 'USA Today' claims increased caseloads have been driven by northern states with high vaccination rates. Vermont, one of the least-populated states in America, is leading the surge. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that out of Vermont residents aged 12 years and older, 81% are fully vaccinated. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that out of Vermont residents aged 12 years and older, 81% are fully vaccinated. According to 'USA Today,' Florida reported the lowest daily amount of infections per capita. According to 'USA Today,' Florida reported the lowest daily amount of infections per capita. The state reported 1,440 COVID-19 cases on November 9. The state reported 1,440 COVID-19 cases on November 9. At the peak of the pandemic, Florida reported 20,000 cases per day on multiple occasions. Rising infections in Colorado have caused officials to implement the state's crisis care plan. In all, 12 states are experiencing increased ICU occupancy due to COVID-19 infections. . These pandemic trends stoke continued uncertainty for citizens of the United States who yearn for normalcy

Here is a look at the four local deaths:

• A 50-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 15 and died Oct. 23 at his residence.

• A 74-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 14 and died Oct. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center.

• A 96-year-old woman who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Oct. 24 at her residence.

• A 72-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 10 and died Oct. 15 at Salem Hospital.

All four individuals had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon now has 5,420 COVID-19 deaths.

State medical officials also announced that 1,387 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases have been added. The state’s total is now 401,564. Linn added 81 new cases and now totals 15,229, with 193 deaths. Benton added 20 new cases, which brings its totals to 6,332 and 41 deaths.

People are also reading…

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Here is a look at other numbers from the weekend reports:

Hospitalizations: Across Oregon a total of 408 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized, two fewer than Saturday. There are 106 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, unchanged from Saturday. A total of 89% of general state beds are in use, with 93% of ICU beds in use.

Vaccinations: A total of 11,269 coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state registry, with 3,583 of them third doses or booster shots. The statewide total of vaccinated individuals is 2,995,676, with 2,724,327 completing a vaccine series.

National numbers: According to the federal Centers for Disease Prevention and Control there were 46,143 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, bringing the U.S. total to 49,844,242. The U.S has experienced 794,558 deaths, with 185 added Sunday.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

