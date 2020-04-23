Linn County adds 4 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 67; Benton holds at 27

The OHA summary lists 12 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths associated with Corvallis Manor, a long-term care facility in Corvallis. A statement on the facility’s website explains that seven residents and five staff members have tested positive for the disease. Three Corvallis Manor residents have died from COVID-19 after being transferred to the hospital, and three more are currently being treated in the facility’s isolation wing, the statement adds. The five infected staff members are self-isolating at home and will not be allowed to come back to work until medically cleared to do so, according to the statement.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases associated with a single congregate living facility in Oregon is at Laurelhurst Village in Portland, which has seen a total of 48 cases and is now one of two facilities in the state being used solely for the care of coronavirus patients.

All told, 2,127 Oregonians have tested positive since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, the United States had seen 828,441 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 46,379 deaths from the disease, according to the latest available figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.