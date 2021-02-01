Linn County adds 30 new COVID-19 cases in past two days, Benton County 18

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During those same periods, Linn County had positive test rates of 4.3% and 4.2%, while the state’s positivity rates were 5.5% and 5.3%.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday morning 1,920 new deaths (439,955 cumulative) attributed to COVID-19 and 112,272 new cases (26,034,975 cumulative) of the disease in the United States.

Among U.S. states and territories, Oregon is 51st, with 14.4 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days. Oregon ranks below all U.S. states besides Hawaii (6.6). Arizona is first at 70.3.

Vaccinations

OHA reported Monday that 14,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state immunization registry. Of the total, 10,208 doses were administered Sunday and 4,485 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System.