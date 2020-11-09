Linn County adds 17, Benton 8 to state's COVID-19 case total

Linn County added 17 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and Benton County eight as the Oregon Health Authority announced 723 new cases in the state Monday.

The state reported four more deaths for a total of 734 attributed to the disease. Oregon’s COVID-19 case total is now 51,155.

Linn County has had a total of 1,003 cases and 17 deaths attributed to the virus, and Benton County has had 524 cases and six deaths. Linn’s cumulative positive test rate is 4.26%, and Benton’s is 2.57%. The state’s cumulative positive rate is 5.61%.

Monday marks the fifth straight day with a new case total in the state above 750. A record-high 988 were reported Saturday, and 874, the second-highest total so far, were announced Sunday.

Outside Benton and Linn counties, Monday’s reported cases were in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (2), Deschutes (25), Douglas (21), Grant (4), Jackson (41), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (10), Lane (36), Malheur (7), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (204), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (13), Wasco (1), Washington (119), and Yamhill (18).