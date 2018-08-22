Linn County's youth wage grant program is now in its 13th year and still going strong, with county commissioners approving six new agreements at their Tuesday meeting.
Created in 2005, the program is meant to be an incentive for businesses to hire teens out looking for their first jobs. It pays employers who qualify and choose to hire young people a reimbursement fee of $2 per hour.
The program is available only to small businesses, defined as 35 employees or fewer. A maximum of three employees per business may qualify at one time.
Each young person employed must be a Linn County resident, at least 14 years old but not older than 19, and hold a Bureau of Labor and Industries permit if applicable.
Economic development money from state lottery proceeds fund the program.
Linn County's is only program of its kind in the state, Commissioner John Lindsey said. Besides giving small employers a break, the idea is to help young people get the "soft skills" businesses say they need.
"They (young people) need to know how to go to work, and show up, and all that," he said.
On Tuesday, Lindsey and Commissioner Will Tucker, with Chairman Roger Nyquist absent, voted to approve First-Time Youth Wage Grant agreements with David C. Malpass Warehouse, Inc.; Malpass Farms, LLC; Cascade Timber Consulting, Inc.; Kirk Century Farms, Inc.; Lebanon Aquatic District and Newman-Lebanon Stayton, better known as Schmizza Public House.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• Received a financial update from Randy Porter, director of the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, showing revenue up $31,134 compared with last year.
• Approved an amended intergovernmental agreement with Oregon State University that boosts WIC Nutrition Program funding by $15,000. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants, and Children, is a federal assistance program of the Food and Nutrition Service of the United States Department of Agriculture for health care.
• Accepted bids of $2,500 and $2,000, respectively, from Glen Berg of Mill City to purchase adjoining properties of 0.25 acres and 0.15 acres near his home. The county took over both parcels in September 2014 but neither are buildable, nor do they have access easements. The lack of access allows the county to sell them via sealed bid rather than auction.
• Agreed to turn ownership of a 0.33-acre detention pond off South Fifth Street in Lebanon to the city of Lebanon. The area had been created to collect runoff for a development in the area, but the county assumed ownership when the developer stopped paying taxes on the property. However, Tucker said, it's better owned and maintained by Lebanon than by the county, and the city has agreed conceptually to take it.