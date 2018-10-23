Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey has apologized to Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa for verbally harassing her before a Sept. 20 meeting of the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments (COG) board of directors.
But Konopa said the apology doesn’t go far enough and suggested Lindsey take part in an anger management program.
“I want you to know that I regret the situation prior to the COG meeting on the 20th,” Lindsey said in an email to Konopa. “If I made you feel uncomfortable, I apologize. I usually hold myself to a higher standard.”
Konopa responded to Lindsey in another email, writing that "I felt very threatened by your confrontation and everyone in the room was disturbed with your behavior."
The Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments provides services of mutual benefit to Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties in areas such as seniors and disability services, veterans services, community development, economic development and transportation. It is governed by a board of 25 directors from each of the three counties.
The board was about to begin its Sept. 20 meeting when Lindsey arrived, witnesses told the Democrat-Herald. The witnesses said it was clear that Lindsey was agitated as he approached Konopa, who was seated.
Lindsey told the Democrat-Herald's editorial board that he was upset because he had learned that William Templeton — a man Lindsey has been feuding with for two years — had placed derogatory yard signs against Lindsey near the commissioner's home and elsewhere through the county. Before the meeting began, Lindsey's wife, Linda, saw the signs and had texted him, saying the signs had brought her to tears.
At the meeting, Lindsey began to berate Konopa on grounds that she had encouraged Stephanie Newton to seek Lindsey's seat on the Board of Commissioners on the Nov. 6 ballot. Newton, a Democrat, is running against the Republican Lindsey for Position 1 on the board in the November election.
Konopa said she is registered as nonaffiliated politically.
Benton County Commissioner Anne Schuster said she was talking with COG Executive Director Fred Abousleman when Lindsey walked into the room.
“Fred said something to John about where he was going to sit and John said he wasn’t going to stay long and that his wife was home crying,” Schuster said.
Schuster said Lindsey said something about it being “because of people like you,” and then he walked around the room to where Konopa was sitting, hovered over her and verbally harassed her.
Schuster, a Democrat who is retiring at the end of her term this year, called the interaction “intimidating.”
Konopa told the Democrat-Herald that Lindsey "came up behind me and was towering over me. At first I didn’t recognize him. His eyes were bulging and he was raging mad. 'Your candidate has done this to me,' he said.”
Konopa told Lindsey she didn’t know what he was talking about. Lindsey was then escorted out of the room by Abousleman and Millersburg Mayor Jim Lepin.
Konopa said she was shaken by the incident to the point that she contacted Newton after the meeting.
There is no evidence to suggest Newton had anything to do with Templeton's signs.
The signs bore messages such as “Don’t Re-Elect John Lindsey as Commissioner,” “Commissioner John Lindsey is Un-ethical,” “Commissioner John Lindsey is Under Ethics Investigation,” and “Commissioner John Lindsey is a Liar.”
Konopa responded to Lindsey’s email apology by noting, “I do hope you understand this was a very uncomfortable situation. I felt very threatened by your confrontation and everyone in the room was disturbed with your behavior. Many wanted to call the police and I said no. I was however very afraid to go home and I even monitored my security cameras during the meeting.”
Konopa said Lindsey was, “In such an angry state of mind we did not know what you were going to do after you were removed from the room.”
She added, “Commissioner, you were fortunate we did not contact the police and I do hope you think hard over your behavior and seek out anger management support services. I hope no one else has to be subjected to what we endured that day.”
Lindsey told the Democrat-Herald he was angry about what he called the "hate signs" and said he raised his voice during the encounter with Konopa. He called the signs "slanderous."
“I was frustrated,” Lindsey said. “I had received a text from my wife just before the meeting. I probably should not have gone to the meeting.”
Lindsey later admitted removing some of the signs, an action that prompted Templeton to file a complaint with the Linn County's Sheriff's Office; the investigation has since been referred to the state Department of Justice.
The feud between Lindsey and some of his neighbors and Templeton dates back to late 2016, when members of Templeton’s family purchased property near Lindsey’s rural neighborhood south of Lebanon and developed a medical marijuana growing operation.
Lindsey and some of his other neighbors have filed a lawsuit in federal court against the owners of the property, as well as Templeton, alleging the operation was actually a commercial marijuana business.
In June, Templeton filed a complaint with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, charging that Lindsey broke the law by using his position as a county commissioner to put pressure on the property owners and to illegally gain information from departments within the courthouse. The commission has agreed to investigate the complaint.
In the meantime, Lindsey said that his apology to Konopa is sincere and that he hopes the issue is over with.
Roger Nyquist, who chairs the Linn County Board of Commissioners, is the alternate representative to the Council of Government meetings and said he will attend the December COG board meeting. He added that next year's committee liaison assignments will be made in January.