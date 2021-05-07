Linn, Benton set events for Historic Preservation Month

May is Historic Preservation Month, and both Linn County and Benton County have celebrations and events planned.
Linn County is offering a Memorial Day porch tour, and residents are invited to participate by decorating their porches.
The tours will take place from Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31, Memorial Day.
Residents are encouraged to deck out their porches with patriotic colors, flags, signs, flowers, balloons, lights or other features to honor those who have fallen.
Once finished, participants are asked to take pictures of their porches and send them to the Albany Visitors Association so they can be posted online. Participants are encouraged to keep their porches trimmed through the Fourth of July to honor all veterans and those currently serving.
Those interested in participating should sign up by emailing their name and address to info@albanyvisitors.com by May 20. Once the porch is finished, they can email the photo to the AVA or post it on Facebook with the hashtag #authenticallyalbany. Anyone taking part will be entered in a drawing for a gift basket. Names will not be posted online, just the addresses for the tour.
For more information, contact the AVA at 541-928-0911 or info@albanyvisitors.com.
For a complete calendar of events, go to https://bit.ly/3uwxZmD.
The Benton County Historic Resources Commission, meanwhile, is partnering with Conundrum House on a mystery adventure game.
The game is called Spectres of Benton County Past and will include ghost story activities connected to six historic resources in the county. For each of the next two Saturdays, a new episode of the game will be released. The players are you, your relatives, housemates and friends. You will have one week to investigate the resources and find the clues to that week’s mysteries. You will be able to physically visit the resources, or you can play entirely through virtual interaction. On May 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the grand finale will be played in an entirely virtual event.
This game is free and open to all ages. To sign up, go to https://spectres.conundrumhouse.com. For personal communication, you may contact Inga Williams, 541-766-6027.
See https://bit.ly/33nDx71 for a list of Benton County events, including driving tours, walking tours and video tours.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.