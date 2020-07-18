Linn-Benton sees 7 new COVID-19 cases; state authority says Benton not meeting standards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Benton County has fallen below state standards for the phased reopening strategy, according to an Friday announcement by the Oregon Health Authority State for phased reopening.

The announcement came hours before the OHA announced its daily COVID-19 case counts — Benton County's rose by four while Linn County's rose by three as of midnight Saturday. Benton has 128 cases and 6 deaths. Linn has 196 cases and 10 deaths.Those numbers aren't necessarily outside of the norm for the mid-valley, but Benton County hasn't met certain criteria that would merit being in Phase 2:

• There's been a 3.5% increase (the state's preference is no increase) of positive tests in the last 7 days

• There's been a 29% increase (the state's preference is less than a 5% increase) of new cases in the last 7 days

• The county has only been able to only contact trace 94% of new cases (the state's preference is 95%) within 24 hours.

• The county has only traced 17% of new cases (the state's preferred threshold is 70%) to an existing case

Although the county remains in Phase 2, the OHA said, Gov. Kate Brown may add the county to her "watch list."