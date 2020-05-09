Linn-Benton sees 3 new COVID-19 cases, state loses another 3 lives

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon has lost three more lives to COVID-19 as of Saturday morning — including one Linn County man. reports the Oregon Health Authority.

An 81-year-old Linn resident with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on April 19, died on May 2 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. He is the eighth Linn resident to die of COVID-19.

The area's case count has risen by three. As of Saturday morning, the state’s death toll rose to 127, while the confirmed case count climbed by 79. Linn's two cases and Benton's one case raise the area total cases to 146, Linn has 102 and Benton 44.

The other two deaths included a 76-year-old Clackamas County woman at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and a 92-year-old Polk County woman at Salem Hospital. Both had underlying health conditions, according to the OHA.

For more information about the coronavirus in Oregon, go to healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

