Linn, Benton record 27 new COVID-19 cases

Benton County added 10 cases and Linn County added 17, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday, and Gov. Kate Brown announced that both Linn and Benton were among 21 counties in Oregon at "extreme risk" of uncontrolled spread of the virus.

Statewide, Oregon reported 1,189 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total since the start of the pandemic to 68,503. OHA reported 20 new deaths on Wednesday, with the fatalities ranging in age from 27 to 98.

New confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 jumped 34% statewide over the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday.

Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22, Oregon recorded 8,687 cases, surpassing the record high of 6,491 cases the week before.

The state's positivity rate was recorded at 7.2%, marking the first full week under the new reporting method.

Previously, OHA reported persons tested, with those who were positive being excluded from the count for 90 days following their initial test. Those who tested negative, OHA said, were excluded from the count entirely unless they later tested positive.

Now, all lab reports received by OHA will be used to calculate test positivity.