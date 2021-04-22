Linn, Benton receive 2020 Secure Rural Schools funds

The federal Bureau of Land Management distributed more than $1.4 million between Linn and Benton counties as part of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act funds from 2020.

About $750,000 of that is earmarked for Linn County, while Benton County will receive about $655,000. The funds are provided in lieu of timber harvest receipts, based on a formula set by Congress. The BLM is responsible for 2.4 million acres of forests that span 18 Western Oregon counties. The revenue from its harvests on these lands is shared with the counties, including Linn and Benton.

“We have a multiple-use and sustained yield mission,” said Barry Bushue, BLM's Oregon/Washington state director, in a press release. “We are committed to managing these lands to support the local economy and family-supporting jobs for our neighbors, while also conserving and restoring our shared public lands.”

Officials say these funds are key to education, infrastructure, public safety and health services.

"These funds do good things at the local level for a number of services," said Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist. "These funds help to provide services at the local level, and we're grateful for the opportunity."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.