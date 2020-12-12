Linn, Benton local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting at 5:15 p.m. to receive a presentation on non-conforming situations. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/628385469 or call 1-571-317-3112 and use the access code 628-385-469#. The meeting also will be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. On the agenda are public hearings on school boundary changes in Philomath and Corvallis and renewal of the landfill franchise with Republic Services. Commissioners also will discuss coronavirus testing strategy and capital improvement projects.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
Agenda items include a communicable diseases and vital statistics report, a report on the Linn County Fair & Expo and a bid opening on the Mill city pedestrian bridge.
• The Corvallis Legislative Committee meets remotely at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5654805205811255311. On the agenda is a discussion of city day at the Capitol on Jan. 28 and topics for future meetings such as municipal banking, state budget priorities and affordable housing.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac or call 1-408-650-3123 and use the access code 995-057-485. On the agenda are discussions of safe routes to school grants and a joint meeting with the Traffic Safety Commission.
Wednesday
• The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board meets remotely at 4 p.m. To participate go to https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646 or call 1-253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID 919 2938 3646. The key agenda item is a discussion of transitional housing options.
• The Corvallis Land Development Hearings Board meets remotely at 5:30 p.m. The three-person subset of the city’s Planning Commission will be reviewing a request from the Ponderosa Ridge developers to vary from sidewalk planter strip codes on the 275-lot subdivision along Northwest Ponderosa Avenue. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6565730797618273038.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7645549073113004045. On the agenda is a work session on land development code and comprehensive plan amendments on block perimeter standards.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda is recognition of outgoing councilors, amending library fees and those for public records requests and the annual report of the Municipal Court.
• The Albany Revitalization Agency meets immediately following the City Council session and will use the same participation access. On the agenda is a resolution on forgivable loan funds.
