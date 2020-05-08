Linn, Benton Local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days. All are being conducted remotely because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Monday
• The Philomath City Council meets remotely at 7 p.m. and will hear a presentation on council terms, act on COVID-19 social service requests and review OLCC license renewals. To follow the Zoom video feed go to https://tinyurl.com/y7d8a4ac or phone 312-626-6799, using the meeting ID 206 550 7670 and the password Philomath. There will be a small number of chairs available at City Hall, 980 Applegate St., with social distancing rules in place for those who want to watch the viceo proceedings.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a goal-setting work session via videoconference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The agenda will include the Emergency Operations Center, Community Health Centers, budget projections, predesign of criminal justice system improvements, the 4500 SW Research Way building, the status of the county fair and updates on county goals. The public can monitor the proceedings online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/582403925 or by calling 646-749-3122 and entering the access code 582-403-925.
• The Corvallis Urban Renewal Agency Budget Commission and the Corvallis Budget Commission meet at 6 p.m. to hold public hearings on their spending plans for 2020-21. The meetings will be conducted remotely, and residents can participate by going to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5098091677304674316.
Please provide written testimony by noon Monday via email at: nancy.brewer@corvallisoregon.gov. To testify via telephone during the meeting, please contact Nancy Brewer at the above email address or via telephone at 541-766-6990, Ext. 5022 by noon Monday to register for a phone call.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. Commissioners will hold two public hearings, one on plans for renovations at Cordley Hall at Oregon State University and an application for a wireless telecommunications facility at the Benton Hotel, 408 SW Monroe Ave. Those who wish to testify should do so by using the public comment form at www.corvallisoregon.gov/publicinput.
Those who want watch the webinar of the event can do so at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3033435339693632011.
Wednesday
• The Philomath Urban Renewal Agency and City Budget Committee meet remotely and will discuss adoption of their respective budgets for 2020-21. Use the same links at the City Council meeting to access this one.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. Councilors will hold a public hearing on Community Development Block Grant funding. Those wishing to testify at the hearing can email your comments to anne.catlin@cityofalbany.net by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting or email Jennifer.sullivan@cityofalbany.net by 5 p.m. of the meeting day to speak virtually during the session.
To participate in the session via video go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm. Residents also can participate by phone by calling 1-646-749-3129 and using the access code 491-970-829.
Also on the agenda is the second reading of an ordinance on a zone change for property on Grand Prairie Road Southeast and approval of the intergovernmental agreement between the city and Maple Lawn Preschool.
Thursday
• The Philomath Park Advisory Board meets remotely at 5 p.m. to discuss “Music in the Park” and updates on Flossie Overman Park landscaping, tennis court openings and Cochran Memorial Park. Use the same links at the City Council meeting to access this one.
