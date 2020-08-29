LINN, BENTON .LOCAL GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany Planning Commission meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709. On the agenda is a public hearing on an appeal regarding a proposed 24-unit apartment complex on Alco Street.

Wednesday

• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/landmarks or call 1-408- 650-3123 and use the access code 368-235-021. No public hearings are schedule. The agenda includes updates from staff.

• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2942395779672710667. On the agenda is a public hearing on an annexation and zone change for property at 2025 SW 45th St.

