Linn, Benton law enforcement received no calls over governor's order

If family and friends gathered together in the mid-valley to celebrate Thanksgiving despite a state order limiting those gatherings and no one reported them, does it still count?

That's the complicated question that remains after law enforcement agencies from Albany to Philomath logged no reports of neighbors violating Gov. Kate Brown's latest executive order, which limited holiday gatherings to no more than six people from two households in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Albany Police Department, Philomath Police Department, Corvallis Police Department, Linn County Sheriff's Office and Benton County Sheriff's Office reported receiving zero calls on Thursday related to the governor's order.

According to Albany Police Department Lt. Travis Giboney, the last call regarding the governor's order that came in for any of the above law enforcement agencies was on Tuesday, when two calls were reported. An additional two calls were reported the previous Saturday. The last call to occur in Albany was on Nov. 1.

Giboney said he was hopeful it was a sign people hadn't gathered in large groups violating the state order but also noted that messaging from officials in other communities may have played a part.