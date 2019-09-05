Here is a look at local government meetings scheduled for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will swear in new Councilor Ruth Causey. Also on the agenda are an investment policy review and the revised Philomath Connection bus schedule.
Tuesday
• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Commissioners will participate in two public hearings, one involving a request to make modifications in the Corvallis Soda Works building at 648 SW Second St. and the second dealing with alterations at 556 SW Adams St.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis downtown advisory board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room. Richard Kerr of the Arts and Culture Advisory Board will make a presentation, with the downtown board also scheduled to review its work plan.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Albany Hearings Board meets at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Board members will participate in a public hearing on plans by the Boys and Girls Club of Albany to build a 3,200 playground.