{{featured_button_text}}

Here is a look at local government meetings scheduled for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.

• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will swear in new Councilor Ruth Causey. Also on the agenda are an investment policy review and the revised Philomath Connection bus schedule.

Tuesday

• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.

• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Commissioners will participate in two public hearings, one involving a request to make modifications in the Corvallis Soda Works building at 648 SW Second St. and the second dealing with alterations at 556 SW Adams St.

Wednesday

• The Corvallis downtown advisory board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room. Richard Kerr of the Arts and Culture Advisory Board will make a presentation, with the downtown board also scheduled to review its work plan.

• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Thursday

• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.

• The Albany Hearings Board meets at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Board members will participate in a public hearing on plans by the Boys and Girls Club of Albany to build a 3,200 playground.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags