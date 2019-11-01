Here is a look at public meetings scheduled for the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. On the agenda are financial risk management and investment policies and building code changes.
• The Albany City Council and the Albany Planning Commission meet jointly at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall to discuss nonresidential and commercial code concepts being worked on by a city task force.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. On the agenda are annual reports from the Downtown Advisory Board and the Arts and Culture Advisory Board, the evaluation of City Manager Mark Shepard and the selection of a new member of the Planning Commission.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Discussion topics will include a foreclosed property sale, two new health clinic positions, a climate emergency declaration and a change in the county’s work force development area.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. After a public hearing on annexing territory into the Dumbeck Lane Domestic Water Supply District, the board will consider changing the county’s local work force development area and adding two positions to the community health centers.
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board Parking Committee meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. and will discuss a citywide parking audit.
• A public forum is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 400 SW First Street to discuss the future of Corvallis’ downtown.
• Ward 8 Corvallis Councilor Ed Junkins has set a precinct meeting for 7 p.m. at Hoover Elementary School, 3838 NW Walnut Blvd. The key agenda item is a discussion of the plans for the new Hoover, which will be replaced using money from the Corvallis School District’s facilities bond.
Wednesday
• The city of Albany is holding a community summit on homelessness at 5 p.m. at the main library, 2450 14th Avenue SE.
• The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison room. The board is scheduled to adopt its work plan, review the preliminary results from the Nov. 5 election and discuss a City Council initiative on advisory boards and commissions.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall and will hold a public hearing on exterior alterations and use of substitute materials that are proposed for property at 331 Montgomery St. SE.
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. No public hearings are scheduled. Board members will work on their report to the City Council and their annual work plan.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will discuss an ordinance on building code changes and a bargain and sale deed on 2.63 acres of Sunrise Park.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Airport Advisory Board meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Madison room.
• The Albany Building Board of Appeals meets at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room. Councilors will continue its work on updating the strategic operational plan and review council and mayor self-evaluations.
• The city of Corvallis will hold a public forum on housing at 6:30 p.m. at the library. The forum is required by state legislation because of the high percentage of city residents who are considered “rent burdened.” Households that spend more than 50% of their total income on rent are considered to have "severe rent burden." Approximately 37% of Corvallis households carry severe rent burden.