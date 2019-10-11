Here is a look at local government meetings in the coming days.
Monday
• The Corvallis Mixed Use Departmental Advisory Committee meets for the second time at 5 p.m. in the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will hold a pair of public hearings on zoning code amendments.
Tuesday
• The Philomath Police Committee meets at 3 p.m. at City Hall and will discuss staffing, a K-9 update, traffic safety, a foundation update, a vehicle update and an accreditation review.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall to hold public hearings on appeals of Planning Commission rulings in the Lepman development on North 19th Street.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison room and will discuss how to invest proceeds from the city’s construction excise tax in affordable housing.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Madison room and will hear updates on brownfield grants and the board’s business survey.
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
You have free articles remaining.
• The Corvallis Community Relations Advisory Group meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room. The board, which works on livability issues in the neighborhoods adjoining Oregon State University, will discuss the 2019 move out and OSU’s tobacco and smoke-free policy.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery park Drive.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. No public hearings are scheduled. Commissioners are set to continue to discuss their annual work plan.
• The Albany Revitalization Agency meets at 7:15 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Thursday
• The Albany City Tree Commission meets at 3 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Airport Advisory Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station.
Oct. 19
• Ward 5 Corvallis Councilor Charlyn Ellis will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis-Benton County Public