Here is a look at government meetings scheduled for Linn and Benton counties in the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon in the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW to discuss its 2019 action plan for federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
• The Albany City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Councilors are scheduled to discuss a code of conduct, the master plan for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park and review recommendations from the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board on its annual empowerment grants.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW in Albany. The agenda includes an update from Randy Porter, director of the Linn County Fair and Expo Center and a bid recommendation for a Little Rock Creek bridge project.
• The Albany Revitalization Agency Budget Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Wednesday
• The governing board of the Housing Opportunities Action Council meets at 1:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will discuss last Monday’s workshop on downtown safety and livability and its transition to a Benton County advisory group.
• The Albany Transient Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall.
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will hear reports from its work groups as well as discuss partnership structures.
• The Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the downtown fire station. Councilors will hear a presentation from the Oregon Department of Transportation on its plans to replace the Van Buren Bridge.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive.
• The Corvallis Budget Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station to deliberate on and consider possible amendments to the proposed 2019-20 spending plan.