Here is a look at local government meetings coming up in the next week or so.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. and will discuss the Majestic Theatre Diversity Council and the community outreach strategy for the upcoming South Corvallis Special Area Plan.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW and will discuss the historic resource survey and administrative reviews of property issues at 333 Jefferson St. SE and 333 Montgomery St. SE.
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. No public hearings are on the agenda. Commissioners are scheduled to continue their work plan discussion on streets and natural features, House Bill 2001 and through lots. Please note that Planning Commission meetings now are at 6:30 p.m.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
• The Albany Public Safety Commission meets at 7 p.m. at Fire Station 11, 611 Lyon Street SE.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room.