Here is a look at local public government meetings coming up in the next few days.
Monday
• The Albany Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Wednesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in the basement meeting room of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW in Albany.
• The Albany Floodplain Management Committee meets at 10 a.m. in the Periwinkle Room at City Hall.
• The Albany housing needs preview and discussion is set for 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.