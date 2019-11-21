Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days. The schedule is lighter than normal because of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Monday
• The Philomath City Council meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Councilors will begin with a work session at which they will review the 2019 strategic plan. At approximately 7 p.m. the council is scheduled to move into a regular session. On the agenda are a presentation from Pacific Power, decisions on amendments to the zoning and annexation codes and the formation of a 2040 comprehensive plan advisory group.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW. Agenda items include reports from Linn County Health Services Administrator Todd Noble and resolutions and orders approving intergovernmental agreement for law enforcement services between Linn County and the cities of Brownsville, Halsey, Lyons, Mill City, Millersburg and Scio.