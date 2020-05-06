Linn, Benton gear up for election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The May 19 primary will be the 134th election for Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller, who has served in that capacity since 1986 and was elections supervisor for three years before that.

Clerk James Morales has been in charge of elections in Benton County since 1998 and for several years before that in New Mexico.

Not much shakes the two veteran public servants, who thought they had seen it all in terms of election issues or miscues.

That was until January, when the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the entire world.

Now, both men and their staffs have had to map out plans to make sure the primary election runs smoothly. And perhaps most importantly, how they will get their jobs done in the event they or their staff members come down with the coronavirus and can’t work on May 19.

Thousands of ballots still need to be counted and winners and losers certified.

Both men said their jobs will be much easier if voters take advantage of mailing the postage-free ballots early, so there are fewer last-minute ballots placed in drop boxes to count on election night.

“Every mailbox is a drop box,” Morales said.