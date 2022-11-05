Linn Benton Food Share receives two truckloads of donations from church

On Nov. 1, Linn Benton Food Share’s warehouse in Tangent received two truckloads of food and household supplies arranged by the local branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This is the third donation from the LDS church since the start of the pandemic in 2020, totaling five full semi truckloads. Since 2020, the church has donated more than 176,000 pounds of high-quality food to Linn Benton Food Share.

The pallets include a mix of shelf-stable products, vegetables, fruit, pasta, beans, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, flour, household cleaning supplies and more.

Each truckload of goods represents approximately $55,000 in value and equates to a full week’s worth of food distribution to Food Share’s network of food pantries and meal sites.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the Church of Latter-day Saints has been tremendously helpful in providing food relief to our region,” Food Share Director Ryan McCambridge said in a news release.

“This latest donation of two truckloads of food and household items comes at just the right time. Increased costs for food, housing and transportation are driving more folks to seek emergency food help.

“In fact, emergency food box distribution in September 2022 was up 49.6% over the same period last year. This substantial donation is a welcome addition to our supplies and will help thousands of our neighbors.”

To donate and learn more about Linn Benton Food Share and its parent organization, Community Services Consortium, visit communityservices.us.