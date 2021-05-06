Linn Benton Food Share loses goods in train trestle collision

A local nonprofit lost thousands of pounds of goods meant to help food-insecure mid-valley residents on Thursday when its truck fell victim to the First Avenue railroad trestle in Albany.

Linn Benton Food Share, part of the Community Services Consortium, delivers food to the local community through a network of nonprofit partners. On Tuesday, one of its trucks was headed to Family Tree Relief Nursery when the truck was severely damaged going under the trestle.

"We lost about 3,000 pounds of food," said Linn Benton Food Share Director Ryan McCambridge, adding that the truck had made about half of its deliveries at the time of the accident.

And while the food loss will cause a delay in getting more food to Family Tree Relief Nursery, it's the loss of the truck that will hurt the nonprofit.

"We deliver to about 35 agencies a week just on that truck, so it's going to be a challenge," McCambridge said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the nonprofit hadn't had any luck in locating a new truck, either to purchase or rent.

"It's an unfortunate time for that truck to go down," McCambridge said. "We'll have to cobble together supplies to keep our deliveries going."

