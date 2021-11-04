Linn-Benton emergency alert system test scheduled for Saturday

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will test the Linn-Benton ALERT System on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

According to a news release from BCSO, the test will cover all of Benton County. All traditional land lines in the 911 database will receive the message. Those who have registered other devices with Linn-Benton Alert will receive a text message.

The test will also go out to phones with an address within Benton County. Recipients can confirm they received the message on each individual device.

The Linn-Benton Alert system is an emergency notification system that allows public safety officials to send out rapid notifications to Linn and Benton county residents. These notifications are intended to alert community members of emergencies, evacuations and other time-sensitive safety messages.

Those looking to sign up for the alerts can do so at https://co.benton.or.us/preparedness/page/emergency-alert

