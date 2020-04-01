Linn, Benton courts will limit services to stop spread of coronavirus

The Linn County and Benton County courts took new measures this week to try to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and encourage social distancing — and those will significantly limit court services and largely curtail interaction with the public.

The circuit courts will continue to provide hearings that are necessary by law, however, such as the arraignment of suspects who are being held in custody.

Many of the new rules and guidelines went into place in accordance with an order from Oregon State Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters.

Linn County Circuit Court and Benton County Circuit Court are discouraging people from coming into courtrooms or the courthouses if they are not a party to a scheduled matter.

Court staff will be working remotely to the greatest extent possible, and most hearings will be conducted by teleconference or videoconference.

Many hearings that are not necessary will be postponed.

Trials, in general, will be postponed to after June 1, unless the postponement would violate a statutory or constitutional right.