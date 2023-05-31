Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Linn-Benton Community College will host five members of the U.S. House of Representatives at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, in the Forum to solicit feedback from the local agricultural community about the Farm Act revision.

The Farm Act is being revised for the first time in more than 10 years. The free event is open to the public and will be livestreamed.

“LBCC is a leading community college in agriculture education, and I am proud that we were chosen to host this event,” LBCC President Lisa Avery said in a statement. “Thanks to Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s efforts to bring this event to the mid-valley, elected officials from around the country will have an opportunity to experience our region’s agricultural diversity and economic influence.”

The officials who plan to attend include:

Chairman Glen Thompson, U.S. representative for Pennsylvania’s 15th congressional district.

Doug LaMalfa, U.S. representative for California’s 1st congressional district.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, U.S. representative for Oregon’s 5th congressional district.

David Valadao, U.S. representative for California’s 22nd congressional district.

Andrea Salinas, U.S. representative for Oregon’s 6th congressional district.