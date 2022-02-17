Linn-Benton Community College to ask voters to approve a $16 million bond

The Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education has voted to place a $16 million general obligation bond on the May ballot to address various community needs.

Here are the major projects the bond would accomplish:

Construction of a new agricultural center to offer expanded animal science and crop and soil production training

Renovate and re-open an LBCC childcare center

Make critical repairs to aging facilities, such as increasing accessibility for people with disabilities, addressing safety hazards and upgrading boilers and HVAC systems

If approved, the bond would cost taxpayers seven cents per $1,000 of assessed tax value. It would also open the door to a matching appropriation from the state of Oregon in the amount of $8 million for the agricultural center, totaling $24 million in community support for LBCC.

“LBCC is committed to meeting the unique needs of rural families in Oregon with the kind of instruction that will keep family farms and growing companies flourishing and contributing to our local economy,” LBCC President Lisa Avery said in a statement. “We view this bond as an opportunity to take a critical step forward in investing in education that is open to all and provides real futures for generations to come.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

