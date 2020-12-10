Linn, Benton add 88 COVID-19 cases

Linn and Benton County reported 88 combined confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in a report released by the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday.
Linn reported 58 cases and Benton County reported 30.
Overall, the state added 1,586 cases and 13 deaths.
In the agency's weekly report released on Wednesday, the state set new weekly highs for cases and hospitalizations for the third consecutive week.
Hospitalizations associated specifically with COVID-19 increased by 24% over the week prior and averaged 70 people a day.
There were 133 deaths associated with the virus, an increase from the 86 deaths reported the previous week and an average of about 19 a day, setting a record since the pandemic began, according to OHA.
The state’s positivity rate was measured in the weekly report at 8.1% and new cases rose 14%, making last week the seventh consecutive week of record high case numbers.
“The rising case counts are outrunning the ability of Oregon’s local public health authorities to investigate and identify sources of infection,” OHA said, noting that the number of “sporadic cases,” meaning those in which no individual source can be pinpointed, increased from 34% in October to 52% in the first three weeks of November.
On Thursday, OHA updated its guidance for quarantine following a shift in federal guidance. Citing the reluctance of U.S. residents to quarantine for a full 14 days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced its quarantine recommendation.
Following suit, OHA said on Wednesday that if an individual is less than 6 feet away from an infected person for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period, they should quarantine for 14 days.
“A 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others,” OHA said in a statement.
If an individual shows no symptoms after 10 days, they may consider ending their quarantine. They may also consider ending quarantine if they show no symptoms after seven days and have received a negative test less than 48 hours prior to ending quarantine.
“If they choose to shorten their quarantine period,” OHA said, “there is a small chance they may spread the disease to others post-quarantine so it is critical that they continue monitoring their symptoms for 14 days.”
