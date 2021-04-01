Linn, Benton add 28 COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 521 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the disease on Thursday.

The latest fatalities were a 48-year-old Union County woman who died on Tuesday and a 78-year-old Klamath County man who died Wednesday. Both reportedly had underlying health conditions. OHA does not release the names of people who die with COVID-19, citing patient privacy concerns.

Benton County reported eight cases, bringing its cumulative total to 2,590. The county has seen 18 deaths attributed to the virus since reporting on the pandemic began.

In Linn County, OHA reported 20 new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 3,840 cases and 60 deaths.

Statewide, Oregon has seen 165,524 cases since reporting on the pandemic began and 2,385 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Nationally, cases totaled more than 30 million, with the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control showing 30,277,908 cumulative cases and 549,098 deaths.

On Thursday, OHA reported that hospitalizations were up with 16 more people in the hospital for COVID-19 than the previous day for a total of 155. Patients in the ICU with the virus also increased from 36 to 39 between Wednesday and Thursday.