Linn, Benton add 25 COVID-19 cases

Oregon reported 476 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, with six new deaths statewide, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The new cases bring the state total to 166,480, while Oregon’s death toll now sits at 2,391.

Of those new cases, Benton County added seven confirmed or presumptive ones, while Linn County added 18. Benton County’s total cumulative cases rose to 2,603, with 18 confirmed deaths. Linn County’s total cases sits at 3,878, with 60 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. None of the new confirmed deaths in Oregon were in Linn or Benton counties.

Among the deceased are a 70-year-old Multnomah County woman, a 90-year-old Lane County man, an 87-year-old man in Curry County, an 81-year-old Josephine County man, a Lake County 85-year-old man, and an 89-year-old Clackamas county woman.

Cumulative totals can take weeks to confirm, and all of these new deaths are from prior weeks, with the oldest dated to February 17.

The OHA reported that 153 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is four fewer than yesterday. Of those, 44 are in ICU beds, an increase of two from the previous day’s report.