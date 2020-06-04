Linn and Benton to enter Phase 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Starting Friday, Linn and Benton counties can officially enter Phase II under the state's guidelines for re-opening as Oregon continues to recover from COVID-19.

The counties joined 26 other counties on Thursday in having their applications for Phase 2 approved by Gov. Kate Brown. A total of 29 counties applied for permission with applications from Deschutes, Jefferson and Umatilla still under review.

"I want to be clear that moving to Phase 2 comes with increased risk," Gov. Brown said in her approval letter to Linn County. "With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase. You should be proud of the work done thus far by your local public health department to test, track, and isolate new cases of COVID-19. That work has made it possible for your county to move to the next phase."

Phase 2 is the last phase any county in the state can take until there is a reliable treatment or cure for COVID-19.

Under the phased plan, approved counties in Phase 2 can now have up to 100 people gather outside and 50 people can gather indoors. Bowling alleys and theaters can open but social distancing is still being practiced.