Linn and Benton counties record 2 new COVID-19 deaths each

The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths in Tuesday’s report.

The OHA data are provisional and subject to change.

The total number of cases in the state is now ­­486,202 and the death toll is 5,814

Benton County recorded 158 new cases. The total number in the county is 8,826. Two new deaths were reported, making the county’s death toll 46.

Linn County logged 164 new instances of the virus, making the cumulative number of cases in the county 17,479. There were also two new COVID-19-related deaths reported. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county is 212.

No further information was released regarding the local deaths.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: There are 727 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 35 more than the previous data. One hundred and thirty-eight are in intensive care units, no change from the last report.

There are 44 unoccupied adult ICU beds statewide, making for a 7% availability. There are also 292 available adult non-ICU beds, also a 7% availability.

As has been the pattern, the region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has fewer hospital beds to receive new patients, with 2% of its adult ICU bed available and 2% of adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 19,947 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is now 13,555 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, around 3 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 2.79 million people have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,406,527 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 61.7 million.

The CDC also logged 1,896 new COVID-19 -related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 837,274.

