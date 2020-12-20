 Skip to main content
Linn adds 27 new COVID-19 cases, Benton seven
Linn adds 27 new COVID-19 cases, Benton seven

Stock Pix-Covid Testing03
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Oregon added 1,153 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 27 in Linn County and seven in Benton County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The state’s novel coronavirus death toll also rose by one and is now 1,341.

Oregon now has had 102,930 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Linn County has had 2,341 cases and 31 deaths since March.

Benton County has had 1,215 cases and nine deaths during the pandemic.

In the past week, Linn County has experienced 274 new COVID-19 cases, and, more importantly, four new deaths from the disease. Benton County has had 146 new instances of the illness and one new death in the last week.

The state added 188 COVID-19 deaths and 9,077 new cases of the illness in the last seven days, according to OHA data.

The death reported on Sunday was a 91-year-old Josephine County woman who had underlying conditions.

Other Oregon counties reporting cases on Sunday included: Baker (4); Clackamas (77); Clatsop (3); Columbia (9); Coos (5); Crook (5); Curry (7); Deschutes (43); Douglas (4); Hood River (17); Jackson (47); Jefferson (4); Josephine (16); Klamath (50); Lake (4); Lane (6); Lincoln (3); Malheur (6); Marion (203); Morrow (3); Multnomah (174); Polk (19); Sherman (1); Tillamook (1); Umatilla (44); Union (3); Wasco (17); Washington (261); and Yamhill (28).

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon on Sunday was 530, six fewer than Saturday, according to the OHA. Of those, 121 were in intensive care unit beds, which is 17 more than Saturday.

The United States has had roughly 17.6 million COVID-19 cases and 315,260 deaths from the illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Concerned about COVID-19?

