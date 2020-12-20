Linn adds 27 new COVID-19 cases, Benton seven

Oregon added 1,153 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 27 in Linn County and seven in Benton County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The state’s novel coronavirus death toll also rose by one and is now 1,341.

Oregon now has had 102,930 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Linn County has had 2,341 cases and 31 deaths since March.

Benton County has had 1,215 cases and nine deaths during the pandemic.

In the past week, Linn County has experienced 274 new COVID-19 cases, and, more importantly, four new deaths from the disease. Benton County has had 146 new instances of the illness and one new death in the last week.

The state added 188 COVID-19 deaths and 9,077 new cases of the illness in the last seven days, according to OHA data.

The death reported on Sunday was a 91-year-old Josephine County woman who had underlying conditions.