Linn 4-H auction goes online

On Saturday afternoon, the Wright family should have been at the Linn County Expo Center.

They would have been bathing and grooming their animals, careful not to disturb their own special-to-the-occasion outfits, and waiting anxiously for the bidding war to start.

But on Saturday, the family was at home, watching the computer. With just over an hour to go, people were still bidding on the steer and two lambs the Wright siblings have been raising all winter but, it just wasn't the same.

"At the fairgrounds you get that bidding and you can shake the hand of the person who bought your animal," said Heather Chisholm-Wright whose three children, Micah, 16, Lydia, 14, and Selah, 12 entered animals in the annual Linn and Benton County 4-H auctions.

But COVID-19 saw the traditional event move from an in-person auction to something more akin to eBay. There was talk of how the virus and its impact on just about everything would threaten the fair. But 4-H members have been working on their projects for months and have money invested.

"Micah bought his steer in December and they can run about $1,000," Chisholm-Wright said. Members have to pay for feed and other care the animal needs throughout the season as well.