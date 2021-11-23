Lincoln Elementary School tours to be held Dec. 8

The Corvallis School District will be providing guided tours for the community of the completed Lincoln Elementary School on Dec. 8.

The school project is part of the $199,916,925 Facilities Improvement Bond approved by Corvallis voters in 2018.

Tours will be led by the CSD staff and conducted in English and Spanish. Attendees must sign up in advance and follow COVID-19 safety protocol, such as wearing face coverings and adhering to social distance.

Tours will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.. Attendees can sign up online at the district website, https://www.csd509j.net/bond-program/lincoln-elementary-school-sign-up/, or call the district at 541-757-5877.

