Lincoln Elementary School tours to be held Dec. 6

Lincoln School11 (copy)

The brand new gym at Lincoln Elementary School, which was built with funds from the Facilities Improvement Bond approved by Corvallis voters in 2018. 

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis School District will be providing guided tours for the community of the completed Lincoln Elementary School on Dec. 6.

The school project is part of the $199,916,925 Facilities Improvement Bond approved by Corvallis voters in 2018.

Tours will be led by the CSD staff and conducted in English and Spanish. Attendees must sign up in advance and follow COVID-19 safety protocol, such as wearing face coverings and adhering to social distance.

Tours will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.. Attendees can sign up online at the district website, https://www.csd509j.net/bond-program/lincoln-elementary-school-sign-up/, or call the district at 541-757-5877.

Editor's Note: The original version of this story had the incorrect date of the tours. They will be held on Dec. 6. 

