Like any other student: DACA decision a relief for students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2012, U.S. Homeland Security announced a new program. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) would allow those who were brought to the U.S. by their parents through unofficial means, to have a renewable two-year reprieve and the ability to work in the country.

But efforts to strip DACA from thousands of young Americans have persisted, threatening their ability to stay in the only country they've ever known and creating a limbo--would DACA stand and allow young Americans the right to continue living in the U.S. or would the courts strike the policy down sending crowds of residents pouring into countries they've never lived in?

June 18, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling and Dreamers could finally stop holding their breath.

"This is a huge win because at this point, we are stating that the U.S. is composed of so many cultures and those who come here with DACA, they may not have been born here but they have lived here their whole life, this is home for them," said Rosa Davalos, the outreach and engagement coordinator for South Albany High School. "This is what they know. This is it. So they fact that DACA was rescued, it gives them a breath of fresh air they've been needing for sometime."