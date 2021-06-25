 Skip to main content
Life jackets for kids given away at LBCC
Life jackets for kids given away at LBCC

Signs have been put up at four park locations in Albany to inform the public that they can get a life jacket at all Albany Fire Stations.

Farming and outdoor recreation outfitter Coastal is giving away 300 free life jackets during an event on Saturday morning. The life jackets are specifically for kids age 12 or younger.

The jackets will be passed out during a drive-thru event in the Linn-Benton Community College parking lot starting at 11 a.m. This is part of a broader effort by the company to give out 6,000 life jackets to kids in communities it serves.

“Water safety is top of mind for all of us here at Coastal,” said CEO Lori McKinnon in a press release from the company. “Some of our employees have shared with me over the years their personal experiences with family members drowning in lakes and rivers, when they believe simply wearing a life jacket could have made all the difference. … We hope we can help make a difference when it comes to families coming home safe after a day of play in the water.”

LBCC is located at 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany. All employees and volunteers will be wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines, the release states.

