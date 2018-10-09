The League of Women Voters and the Albany chapter of the American Association of University Women will hold a Circuit Court forum at 7 p.m. today in the Community Room of the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE.
Two participating candidates, Fay Stetz-Waters, appointed incumbent and Michael Wynhausen, Linn County’s deputy district attorney, are competing for Position 1. Candidates Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and Teri Plagmann, both attorneys, are vying Position 3. Audience members will be invited to submit questions.
For more information, call 503-707-1539.