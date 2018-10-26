All ages and cultures are invited to an "El Día de los Muertos - The Day of the Dead" program, set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE.
El Día de los Muertos, or "The Day of the Dead," is an important holiday in Mexico that celebrates and honors loved ones who have passed away. Speaker Antonio Huerta will present an interactive roping demonstration and discuss the history of charrería, or rodeo sports, in Mexico. Pan de Muerto, a special bread and hot chocolate will be available as well as face-painting in the traditional calavera, skull-style.
The event is free. For more information, call 541-917-7580 or visit www.library.cityofalbany.net.