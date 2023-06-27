LGBTQ+ youth are overrepresented among young people experiencing homelessness and housing instability in the United States, and it's no different in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Inside a one-bedroom apartment in Lebanon, four people and four pets — including a baby, two dogs and two cats — crowd the 700-square-foot space.

There’s a crib in the living room, a curtain creating a makeshift room from the kitchen and a couch-as-a-bed. Yet it’s the most stable and safe place 20-year-old Skylar Bartlett has ever felt.

Without adults to look up to, Bartlett, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is trying to leave behind the unstable housing of childhood, creating their own family and figuring things on the fly.

Unique challenges

According to 2018 research by the University of Chicago, LGBTQ+ youth are more than double the risk of homelessness than their non-LGBTQ+ peers— Those who also identified as Black or multiracial experience have the highest rates.

The research also showed that most LGBTQ+ became homeless not in the immediate aftermath of “coming out” but because of family instability and frayed relationships over time.

The research also showed that whether young people considered service agencies safe and affirming determined whether they would reach out for help.

Seeking aid can be complicated. Especially when many shelters operate on a gender binary basis, said Will Vellinga, who is transgender and uses he/they pronouns.

When Vellinga wasn't able to find affordable housing in Albany or Corvallis, he spent a night at a shelter. Cordoned off by gender, neither side felt right. There was the risk of violence on the men's side while the women's side was clearly not right either.

Even in the pursuit of housing, it can be difficult to find something both affordable and a place where he feels he can belong, Vellinga said. Having roommates is the most affordable way for a single person to live, and it can be difficult to find places that feel accepting and safe.

Now living in Albany, Vellinga said when he was searching for affordable housing, many ads seeking roommates indicated females were preferred, he said.

There’s not a lot of affordable options in Albany and Corvallis, he added.

“Without the help of friends, I would have had to stay in the shelter,” Vellinga said.

Accessing services

“Housing instability has always been a part of my life,” said Bee Jade, who identifies as transgender and nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

The tendrils of a brightly dyed pink and green mullet blow gently in the wind as Jade walks, cane in hand, through Central Park in Corvallis. From living on the streets at 10 years old in Nevada to couch surfing in Corvallis, Jade has had a precarious childhood.

Growing up with a single mother trying to make ends meet, Jade has lived at friends' houses, with grandparents and rented out their family home to students to help cover rent.

It’s difficult enough to navigate resources as a young person, but wondering whether an agency is going to be welcoming to transgender and nonbinary people adds another level of uncertainty, Jade said. They didn’t know what resources were available until they got connected to Jackson Street Youth Services, they said.

Now, Jade does advocacy work, distributed supplies free of cost to people without housing in the Really Really Free Market, a collective that offers a gift economy-inspired marketplace.

People are often treated like they aren’t human, Jade said. Nearly 19 years old, they are living independently, and it feels like a dream come true.

“I don’t have a little voice in my head telling me how I should present myself to the world,” they said.

Finding family

Bartlett grew up feeling that the streets were safer than home. Escaping abuse at 16 years old, Bartlett spent nights on people’s couches and spare bedrooms throughout Albany and Lebanon with friends and extended family members. Sometimes it was for weeks at a time, other times only days.

“Being unhoused can look a lot of different ways, and homelessness is more common in youth than people realize,” Bartlett said. Bartlett's version was kind of an invisible homelessness, they said.

For about four years, Bartlett has lived at the ready, to leave on a moment's notice, only filling a backpack or plastic bags to carry a few belongings: a couple shirts, keepsakes and old photographs of Bartlett’s grandparents.

In some places they have had to mask their identity for safety and make tough decisions about with whom to stay. You become good at reading people and knowing whom you can trust, they said.

Getting pregnant at 18 made the couch surfing worse, they said. More doors closed in Bartlett’s face.

Bartlett is used to people disapproving of their life. Disapproving of their identity, their raising a baby and their living situation. But now, for the first time, there is a sense of stability.

Bartlett sat with their 1-year-old son on their lap on the carpet of the one-bedroom apartment. An orange tabby kitten playfully nudged the pair There Bartlett lives with a family of their own making — other youth who have dealt with unstable housing and don’t have adults in their lives for support.

But they have created a home their own. Each member of the household balances work and school and help raise the baby.

It may be imperfect and temporary, but it’s theirs.

