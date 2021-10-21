LFD picks Emerick for $13.6M Station 31 project

“I am pleased that Lebanon Fire District had the foresight and patience to change procurement methods for this project,” said Gunnar Gladics, principal architect with Rice Fergus Miller, in the news release. “With all the uncertainty and risk that has occurred in the last year, this process will help mitigate commodity fluctuations and supply chain issues.”

By postponing some of the construction processes, the district said it has successfully avoided an extreme cost increase in building supplies. The biggest hurdles the project will face now are large lead times, which are currently being felt across the globe.

Demolition is projected to begin in spring 2022, with the target completion date of summer 2023 remaining the same. The district had originally planned for demolition this past summer.

The estimated cost of the Station 31 project is $13.6 million. Lebanon voters approved a 26-year, $16-million bond for Lebanon Fire District in November 2019. It was a close vote, with 3,177 (52.14%) in favor and 2,916 (47.86%) against, for a margin of just 261 votes. The bond replaced a previous one that was approved by voters in 2006.

The original bond was set at 20 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. Those funds were used to build new fire stations at Cheadle Lake and on Berlin Road and for three new fire-fighting vehicles. The new bond was estimated at 34 cents per $1,000. For a home assessed at $225,000, the annual cost would be $76.50.

