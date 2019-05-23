Two cakes were sitting Thursday night on a counter at the rear of the downtown Corvallis fire station.
They were awaiting consumption at the end of a meeting by the city's Budget Commission, which consists of the nine councilors and nine citizen members. City staff members were on hand as well.
The cakes waited a long time, 156 minutes to be precise.
One of the cakes was adorned with a message, written in icing, celebrating the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. The other cake had an icing message celebrating the Parks and Recreation Department. The cakes were meant to celebrate the fact that Tuesday's passage of Measure 2-123, the renewal and expansion of the city’s expiring local option property tax levy, meant that proposed major cuts to those departments would be rescinded.
The passage of the levy, by a 73-27% margin, meant that library hours wouldn't be cut and the Osborn Aquatic Center, the Chintimini Senior and Community Center and the Majestic Theatre all would remain open.
Amendment language and processes dealing with restoring the cuts were speedily handled. The original budget, which had been prepared under the assumption that the levy would fail, called for $169 million in total spending and a general fund of $55.6 million. Passage of the levy allowed those numbers to grow to $176 million total and $62.7 million in the general fund.
Still no cake. That’s because the commission became mired in a series of amendments relating to climate change, da Vinci Days support and how to fund city social services. All of the amendments failed via lopsided votes, but the discussions helped produce some political theater.
Included in the mix were a pair of apologies by City Manager Mark Shepard, who expressed frustrations in a public setting at a level heretofore unseen since his arrival in the position in May 2015.
First, Shepard apologized for the frustration he expressed during the debate over the two climate amendments, both of which sought additional funding for the city’s climate action efforts. During his remarks, Shepard held up copies of the city's strategic operational plan and vision as he expressed strongly worded concerns about the climate proposals. Later, he apologized for not adequately explaining the strategic plan, which he developed and promoted as a way to guide city planning and priorities.
The free-flowing discussions also included concerns about the challenge of city expenses rising at a higher rate than revenue, the processes that the city and the Budget Commission use to review and complete their work and how to find ways to involve the public to a greater degree. The commission also is considering adding a follow-up meeting to continue the discussion.
The budget recommendation that the City Council will review at its June 17 meeting eventually passed on a 13-1 vote, with climate action advocate Marge Stevens casting the lone negative vote.