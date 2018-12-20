Several mid-valley teams are moving on to the state Lego robotics competition next month after a qualifying tournament held Dec. 15-16 at Oregon State University.
Sponsored by the Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program, the FIRST Lego League state tournament will be Jan. 19-20 in Hillsboro. Sixty teams will compete each day.
Lego robotics teams compete in four areas: robot design and programming, robot performance, a research project and innovative solution based on the competition theme, and Core Values.
Core Values refers to how well teams display gracious professionalism throughout the tournament, their recognition by other teams and coaches/volunteers to inspire others, and how well they work together as a team to solve problems, both at the tournament and throughout the season.
The Coders of the Milky Way, a team from Ashbrook Indpendent School in Corvallis, won first place at Saturday's tournament in Corvallis and will move on to state. Sunday's winners, also advancing, were the Fin-tastic Fish, a club team from Greater Albany Public Schools. The Fish also took first place in the Robot Performance division of the tournament.
Joining them at state will be Monroe Robotics from Monroe Grade School, which also won the Core Values competition on Sunday; Nerds Are Super Awesome (NASA), a North Albany neighborhood team, which also won first in Robot Design on Saturday; and Seriously, a second North Albany neighborhood team.
Other winners from the two-day competition were the Lego Spartans No. 2 of North Albany Elementary School, which won first place in Project on Saturday; the Galaxy Pickle Unicorns, which won first place in Core Values on Saturday. The Lego Spartans of North Albany was named a "Rising Star" team in Saturday's competition.