Young builders ages 6 and older, are invited to an hour of using their geometry and engineering skills at the Lego Brick Builders program, 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE.
Participants are asked not to bring additional building materials from home.
The Lego Brick Builder program is scheduled for the second Thursday of the month, year-round. Cost is free and no registration is required. For more information, email john.flynn@cityofalbany.net, or call 541-917-7587.