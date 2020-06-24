Legislatures concerned about health at special session

Roblan talked it over with his wife and decided to go.

"I know there are risks I'll have to take, but I signed up for this," Roblan said. "I have a strong duty to represent the people of my district. I felt comfortable that all the necessary precautions were being taken."

When Boquist and Linthicum showed up in the chamber without masks, Roblan said he was taken aback.

"It was disturbing," Roblan said. "I am not sure what statement they are trying to make. They didn't articulate one to us. You don't wear the mask for yourself, you wear it out of respect for the people around you. It's not about them. It's about the rest of us."

Over in the House, traffic control was the main challenge of the day for House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland. Having all members on the floor at the same time would make social distancing impossible. So the lawmakers were organized into groups to come from their nearby offices to the chamber's floor or aisle to cast votes. Kotek sometimes had to act as hall monitor when groups passed by each other.

"Six feet people, six feet," she shouted at one point.