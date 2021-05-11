Legislature OKs bill extending grace period for past-due rent

Gov. Kate Brown's signature awaits a bill that gives tenants more time to pay past-due rent stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and protects their future ability to rent.

The Oregon House sent Senate Bill 282 to the governor on a 39-17 vote on Tuesday.

Tosha Morgan-Platt — who lives in Portland with three children, one of them with disabilities — was among the tenants who submitted testimony in favor of the bill. She lost her job during the economic downturn that resulted from the pandemic more than a year ago, and subsequent work has not helped her earn enough to eliminate $3,000 in past-due rent.

The bill allows Morgan-Platt and others an extended grace period until Feb. 28, 2022 — instead of June 30 — to pay past-due rent going back to April 1, 2020. It does not forgive any rent, and it requires renters to be current on payments after July 1. But it would extend until Feb. 28, 2022, a moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent during the pandemic.